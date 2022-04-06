Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra Girl-Gang Takes Insta By Storm With Latest Reel

One of the best laughter riots that regional television offers you is the Marathi show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra which airs on Sony Marathi. With participants trying their best to tickle your funny bones, the show is widely popular in Marathi households.

Apart from entertaining you on television, these contestants are now also entertaining you on your phone. Insta reels are booming everywhere right now. A lot of people, including celebrities are taking to Instagram and posting reels, trying to entertain. So why should Marathi celebs be left behind? Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra has joined the bandwagon with all the female contestants dancing to a trending song.

Shivali Parab from Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra has shared the reel wherein all the actresses part in the show are seen collaborating on a dance. The women are seen in traditional attire, wearing mathmola sarees, and looking their best. Fans have showered comments and likes on their dance reel.

“Queens of Maharashtra,” read one comment while another said, “They made you laugh and now they will make you fall in love with them”. Another comment said, “Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra rocks”.

“You girls make my day. Thank you for posting this,” said another fan. Apart from these, there were numerous heart and clap emojis.

After the first season, Sony Marathi brought the second season of Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra to make the audience laugh. The second season of Maharashtrachi HasyaJatra has been as successful as the first. Judges Sai Tamhankar and Prasad Oak as well as host Prajakta Mali also seem to add to the entertainment of the show.

The show is produced by Sachin Goswami and Sachin Gote under the banner of Wet Cloud Production.

