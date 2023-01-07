Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra Team To Perform Live in Dubai, Reveals Sameer Choughule

Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra, a comedy show that made its debut on Sony Marathi channel in August 2018, quickly rose to become the state’s most popular comedy show. It has been a favourite among viewers since each season has been getting bigger than its previous version. Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra has become a raging hit in Marathi households, leaving no stone unturned to tickle the viewers’ funny bone. Not only in Maharashtra, but the laughter show enjoys a massive fanbase in Dubai as well.

Now, to make their Dubai audience laugh till their stomachs hurt, the makers have decided to take Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra to the Arab city. This will be the first time that this Marathi show will go overseas. And the show’s team is all prepped up to make the viewers laugh with hilarious live performances. Actor Sameer Choughule, who displayed his excellent comic timing in the show, shared about the event on Instagram. The actor revealed some important details about the live show, including the date, venue, and timings.

The caption read, “First foreign tour of ‘Maharashtra’s Hasya Jatra’… MHJ LIVE in Dubai….. 15 January 2023 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Dubai, 6 PM…” The information-laden post also came with a picture that revealed the names of the performers. Besides Sameer himself, Dubai’s Sheikh Rashid Auditorium will also witness the performances of Prithwik Pratap, Namrata Yogesh Sambherao, Vanita Kharat, Prasad Khandekar, Shivali Parab, Gaurav Devidas More and Chetana Bhat.

Soon after the announcement was dropped on Instagram, fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments. “Best of luck everyone,” wished one user. “Feel like booking a ticket,” exclaimed another. “Fantastic!!! Best wishes,” chimed in a third individual.

Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra is collaboratively produced by Sachin Gote and Sachin Goswami. While Marathi celebrities Sai Tamhankar and Prasad Oak act as judges, Pawankhind actress Prajakta Mali hosts the show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here