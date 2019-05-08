English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharshi: IT Officials Raid Office of Mahesh Babu Film's Producer One Day Ahead of Release
One day ahead of the release of the film, Income Tax officials have raided 'Maharshi' producer Dil Raju's office.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Telugu star Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the grand worldwide release of his 25th film Maharshi on May 9. Advance bookings have been going at a great rate and the film is expected to have a big opening in all the centers. Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, the film is jointly produced by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri.
One day ahead of the release of the film, Income Tax officials have raided producer Dil Raju's office. Maharshi has generated a great pre-release income for its producers through the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights and all other non-theatrical revenue streams, reported In.com. This total revenue amounts to close to 150 crore, and so, the IT officials have reportedly conducted checks at the producer's office in Hyderabad.
They are reportedly inquiring about the budget, total pre-release business details and the expected collections of the hugely-hyped film.
There have been earlier instances too when such raids have happened on the eve of the release of a big film. Rumours are rife that the release of Maharshi may be affected because of this IT raid. However, the team of the film is yet to issue a statement regarding its release.
Maharshi has Pooja Hegde as its female lead. Mahesh Babu plays Rishi, a character who goes through three different stages and phases - a college student, a business magnate and a farmer. He has said in a recent interview that Maharshi will showcase the vintage Mahesh Babu that his fans and the audiences love. The film carries a run time of close to three hours and has been certified with a U/A rating.
Follow @News18Movies for more
One day ahead of the release of the film, Income Tax officials have raided producer Dil Raju's office. Maharshi has generated a great pre-release income for its producers through the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights and all other non-theatrical revenue streams, reported In.com. This total revenue amounts to close to 150 crore, and so, the IT officials have reportedly conducted checks at the producer's office in Hyderabad.
They are reportedly inquiring about the budget, total pre-release business details and the expected collections of the hugely-hyped film.
There have been earlier instances too when such raids have happened on the eve of the release of a big film. Rumours are rife that the release of Maharshi may be affected because of this IT raid. However, the team of the film is yet to issue a statement regarding its release.
Maharshi has Pooja Hegde as its female lead. Mahesh Babu plays Rishi, a character who goes through three different stages and phases - a college student, a business magnate and a farmer. He has said in a recent interview that Maharshi will showcase the vintage Mahesh Babu that his fans and the audiences love. The film carries a run time of close to three hours and has been certified with a U/A rating.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All About eSIM: Technology That Made Connected Cars like Hyundai Venue, MG Hector a Reality
- 'Kitne Aadmi The?' Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Eliminator: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
- This Dish Made Dulquer Salmaan Forget About Acting in a Scene in Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results