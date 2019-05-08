Take the pledge to vote

Maharshi: IT Officials Raid Office of Mahesh Babu Film's Producer One Day Ahead of Release

One day ahead of the release of the film, Income Tax officials have raided 'Maharshi' producer Dil Raju's office.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Maharshi: IT Officials Raid Office of Mahesh Babu Film's Producer One Day Ahead of Release
Telugu star Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the grand worldwide release of his 25th film Maharshi on May 9. Advance bookings have been going at a great rate and the film is expected to have a big opening in all the centers. Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, the film is jointly produced by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri.

One day ahead of the release of the film, Income Tax officials have raided producer Dil Raju's office. Maharshi has generated a great pre-release income for its producers through the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights and all other non-theatrical revenue streams, reported In.com. This total revenue amounts to close to 150 crore, and so, the IT officials have reportedly conducted checks at the producer's office in Hyderabad.

They are reportedly inquiring about the budget, total pre-release business details and the expected collections of the hugely-hyped film.

There have been earlier instances too when such raids have happened on the eve of the release of a big film. Rumours are rife that the release of Maharshi may be affected because of this IT raid. However, the team of the film is yet to issue a statement regarding its release.

Maharshi has Pooja Hegde as its female lead. Mahesh Babu plays Rishi, a character who goes through three different stages and phases - a college student, a business magnate and a farmer. He has said in a recent interview that Maharshi will showcase the vintage Mahesh Babu that his fans and the audiences love. The film carries a run time of close to three hours and has been certified with a U/A rating.

