Mahashivratri 2022: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Mahesh Babu, Celebs Wish Fans Like This

Today, people across the nation are celebrating Mahashivratri, which is a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva and falls on the 13th night and 14th day of the new moon. The auspicious day is often referred to as the Great Night of Shiva. To mark the auspicious occasion, several celebrities from the south Indian film industry wished their fans and followers by posting pictures of lord Shiva and penning down a note.

Taking to the stories of her official Instagram account, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished her fans by sharing a less than a minute video by Sadhguru, in which he explains the meaning and reasons behind the day. Not just this, but Samantha also shared a picture, in which Sadhguru is standing in front of a huge statue of Lord Shiva. Through that photo, Sadhguru explains why Lord Shiva is called the lord of all creatures. Take a look at the stories here:

Advertisement

Believing in the auspiciousness of the day, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu dropped the new poster of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata and extended wishes to all his fans and followers. While sharing the poster of his upcoming romantic comedy, the actor wrote, “Wishing you all a happy #MahaShivaratri! May the ever benevolent Lord Shiva bring strength and abundance! Let good conquer all evil!”

Bahubali actress Anushka Shetty dropped a beautiful picture of baby Shiva and penned down a heartfelt note for fans. She wrote in the caption, “Happy happy Shivratri to all of u, may we live the essence of the day and each day experience it for truly what it is”, the actress ended the caption with a smiling emoticon.

Moreover, Telugu actress Pragya Jaiswal, Kurukshetra famed Meghna Raj Sarja, and Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty also wished their fans and followers. Take a look at their posts:

Tonight is the grand night of Shiva! May his divine blessing move us all towards peace and prosperity. Happy Mahashivaratri😊ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಮಹಾಶಿವರಾತ್ರಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು✨ — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) March 1, 2022

So, how are you planning to celebrate Mahashivratri today?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.