Mahashivratri: Hrithik Roshan's Parents Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Perform Special Puja. See Pics

Hrithik Roshan’s parents, director Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan were seen performing the traditional Mahashivratri puja at their family temple in Panvel. The tradition had been going on for decades, with pictures of a young Hrithik with his maternal grandfather, J. Om Prakash, posing after a puja at the temple shared by the actor himself last year.

On Tuesday, the paparazzi spotted Rakesh and Pinkie offering milk and performing other customs as part of the auspicious day. For the puja, Pinkie opted for a bright pink salwar-kameez while Rakesh wore a white ensemble.

Following the puja, Pinkie offered the prasad to those present outside the temple, including a few police officials.

Pinkie also took to Instagram and remembered her father. She shared a picture with Om Prakash and wished everyone on Mahashivratri. “Har har Mahadev love you daddy Miss you daddy," she captioned the picture. Hrithik was visibly absent from the puja this year.

Last year, Hrithik had revealed that it was the first time in years that the family was not performing their traditional puja on Mahashivratri due to Covid-19. Sharing a series of pictures with Om Prakash, Hrithik wrote in 2021, “This year, the essence of Maha Shivratri hits me particularly stronger. First time ever, the doors of our temple remain shut as measure of social distancing. If anything, the responsibility of preservation of life, health and safety takes centre stage."

Besides Hrithik’s family, several others stars including Priyanka Chopra celebrated Mahashivratri with special pujas. The Matrix Resurrection star, who recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband Nick Jonas, took to Instagram and shared pictures from the in-house puja. While the couple’s backs were facing the cameras, Priyanka and Nick were seen seated with a priest and offering their prayers. She shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and wished fans on the occasion.

