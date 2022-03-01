Mahashivratri: Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's Daughter Inaaya Performs Puja, Serves Lunch to Family

Bollywood actor-couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on Monday evening shared glimpses into their Mahashivratri celebrations at home with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared pictures and a video in which Inaaya was seen taking part in a pooja.

Kunal’s family was also part of the celebrations. In one of the pics, Inaaya can be seen pouring milk in a pitcher during the pooja. In another photo, she is serving lunch to her father. Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, “Lunch is served. #herathmubarak." Kunal was dresed in a grey kurta and jeans. Inaaya wore a pink T-shirt and navy blue pants.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been married since 2015. The actress often shares pictures of the duo, setting some major couple goals. Last month, they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary together. On the special day, Soha posted pictures with Kunal and wrote, “Happy 7 years my love.” She added, “There’s no itch that you can’t scratch, that’s why we make the perfect match.”

The couple welcomed their baby daughter in 2017. She has worked in films like Rang De Basanti and Khoya Khoya Chaand. She was last seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

Kunal Kemmu, on the other hand, was last seen in Lootcase and season 2 of the web series Abhay. He is currently shooting for Abhay season 3. He also reportedly has Go Goa Gone sequel.

