Mahashivratri: Sonu Nigam Treats Fans With New Song 'Shiv Shankara'

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Sonu Nigam treated his fans with his new song titled Shiv Shankara.

Updated:March 4, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
Mahashivratri: Sonu Nigam Treats Fans With New Song 'Shiv Shankara'
Image courtesy: Twitter
On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Sonu Nigam treated his fans with his new song titled Shiv Shankara. Spreading the message of 'help others in need', the song is shot in Nepal.

"On the Pious occasion of MahaShivratri, presenting "Shiv Shankara". The song is beyond the concept of Religion, and more of a journey that all of us go through while we are alive. Beautifully composed my Shreyas Puranik . Written by Basant Choudhary.. Shot in Pokhra Nepal under the famous Machapuchare peak. Enjoy." wrote sonu sharing the song on Instagram.



Earlier, he had also teased the Shivratri special song saying, "Shiv Shankara, beyond religion, a squint at life and the everyday Godliness. An offering for the upcoming #mahashivratri."



You can listen to the song here:



On the personal front, the singer is facing minor health issues lately. Sonu, who flew to Nepal for a concert in Bokhara recently, was admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu after he complained of acute back pain.

The singer was also in the news after the Pulwama terror attack for posting a sarcastic video, going on a rant against the 'secularists' in the country. In the one-and-a-half-minute video shared on his Facebook page, Sonu asked the citizens of the country why they were mourning the CRPF soldiers who were martyred in the attack.

