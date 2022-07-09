Mahaveeryar: Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali Film a Mystery of Past With Modern Courtroom Twist

The much-awaited release of Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, and Shanvi Srivastava-starrer’s upcoming fantasy film, Mahaveeryar, is just around the corner. The makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film among the masses. Speaking of which, the trailer of Mahaveeryar was recently released on the internet, thereby leaving utterly rejoiced.

If the short trailer is anything to go by, director Abrid Shine has played with two delicate subjects of superstition and time travel to solve a past mystery in what appears to be a modern courtroom.

Mahaveeryar trailer.

The intriguing trailer of the fantasy movie opens with the voiceover of a witness, who gives his introduction in the courtroom. In the next scene, Nivin Pauly’s godman makes his entrance known as he talks about things that are far beyond logical explanations and human understanding. The witnesses are terrorised by the godman’s prediction as he testified inside the courtroom.

A lawyer accused Nivin Pauly of spreading superstitious beliefs, while the judge orders him to back up his testimony with solid proof. Then, the entire courtroom is appeared to be pulled back in time with the godman’s sorcery.

A mysterious story of centuries ago is brought to the fore with its ties still lurking attached in the modern-day. The judge declares the case to be a rare one, thereby giving the godman a place to unravel the past most tactfully.

The fight for power, the drastic outcome of unjust intentions, the budding love story of Shanvi Srivastava, and her obsession with the moon are quickly shown in the next few shots.

The trailer concludes with yet another dialogue of Nivin Pauly, wherein he explains, “Everything that has to be destroyed will be destroyed in every era, and they shall be created in the next era”.

The dialogue gives a hint that history is about to be repeated, meanwhile, the stunning visuals and costumes accentuate the setting of the fantasy tale.

In brevity, Mahaveeryar’s trailer aptly prepares audiences for an epic tale involving time travel and the forgotten past. The clip aptly raises anticipation without giving away too much of the plot. Watch the Mahaveeryar trailer below:

Helmed by Abrid Shine, the Malayalam movie is all set to hit the big screen on July 21, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.