Maheep Kapoor is one of the most popular faces among fans of the hit Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The star wife and jewellery designer is also a doting mother to Shanaya Kapoor, who will be making her acting debut soon with Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak. As such, she often posts pictures of Shanaya on her timeline. On Saturday, Maheep dropped some nostalgic childhood photos of Shanaya since she was missing the ‘baby’ phase’.

The wife of Sanjay Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to drop some old but adorable pictures from Shanaya’s childhood album. In the first picture, Shanaya can be seen smiling and riding on Maheep’s shoulders. Another snap showed Maheep holding Shanaya. And finally, a beach picture of the mother-daughter duo completed the set. For the caption, Maheep wrote, “Miss that baby phase♥️♥️ #FlewBySoFast #BabyFever #TB!"

Her fans were pleasantly surprised to see baby Shanaya. One of them endearingly wrote, “You have enjoyed your parenthood!" Another one commented, “Can imagine- Going through the same phase!" Someone else said, “Both your children were so cute when they were babies and even more beautiful as adults. A fan stated, “So cute and adorable (with red heart emojis". Maheep Kapoor’s BFF Bhavana Pandey and Ananya Panday’s mother dropped red heart emojis. Vandana Sajnani commented, “You looked like such a baby yourself!"

On the professional front, amid all the rumors and speculations regarding her first film ‘Bedhadak’, the upcoming actress is all set to begin shooting for the film this year. Bedhadak is a Shashank Khaitan’s directorial which is backed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Lakshya Lalwani who was supposed to make his debut with the now-shelved Dostana 2. Besides Lakshya and Shanaya, it will also have Gurfateh Pirzada.

