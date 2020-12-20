Maheep Kapoor Says Son Jahaan Will 'Speak Shuddh Hindi' in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 to Shut Everyone up

In the second episode of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep Kapoor’s 15-year-old son Jahaan Kapoor had expressed his wish to become an actor to his cousin Arjun Kapoor. He had also confessed that he cannot speak Hindi, which received him criticism.

Arjun had asked Jahaan if he could speak Hindi, the latter had said, “I am still learning more, but not really.”

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Maheep said, “Honestly, first of all, you don’t think so much. He does speak Hindi, let me make it very clear for everyone out there. Season two, if it happens, he will be speaking shuddh Hindi to shut everyone up.”

She added, “I wasn’t thinking so much, the conversation just flowed. Like I said, trolls are going to say something or the other. I still stand by one thing, I get really upset when it comes to my children. I can’t deal with it,”

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives gave a peek into the lives of four Bollywood wives - Maheep (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Neelam (wife of Sameer Soni), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday) and Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan).

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan recently hinted that Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives might be up for a sequel.