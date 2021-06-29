Maheep Kapoor Wants to Know Everything About Daughter Shanaya Kapoor's Dating Life

Maheep Kapoor says she wants to know everything about her daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s dating journey. Maheep, who has daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan with Sanjay Kapoor, claims to be highly supportive of Shanaya’s dating journey. “I want Shanaya to tell me everything; I want to be friends with my kids. I think all parents should take this approach with their kids. Things are already tough out there, and it’s important for children to know you have their back," she says.

When asked about dating advice she has given to Shanaya, Maheep said, “My only advice which is to the point is ‘always find a friend in your significant other’”.

Shanaya shares some dating tips of her own. “Video call before you meet the person, so you know for sure how they are as people. You can catch a vibe through a video date before you take the next step to meet them in person! I think that’s super important.”

Maheep is teaming up with her daughter to share tips and tricks on how to Bumble better, share their dating experiences as we navigate dating in 2021. In the fun video, Shanaya and Maheep will bond over making the first move and inspiring other moms to be an ally in their children’s dating journeys.

