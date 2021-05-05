Mahek Chahal Opens Up about Calling off Engagement With Ashmit Patel

Mahek Chahal, who made a Bollywood debut in 2003 with comedy film Nayee Padosan, rose to fame after her stint in Big Boss 5. The actress is set to make her television comeback with reality adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Ahead of the show, the actress has finally opened up on her split with ex-boyfriend Ashmit Patel after being in a relationship for five years and getting engaged.

While speaking to Etimes, Mehak revealed why she called off her engagement with Ashmit. When asked if she holds herself responsible for the break-up, she clearly said, “Not at all.” She chose to walk out of the five-year-long relationship because of Ashmit. She admitted that he was not the right person for her. “When you start living together and spending more time with a particular person, you get to know the real him/her,” the actress continued.

The couple got engaged in 2017 but parted ways last year. Reportedly, the couple was planning a destination wedding a year after engagement but soon compatibility issues cropped up and they postponed their wedding. Gradually, things worsened between the duo and they finally called it quits.

Before KKK 11 happened to her, she was living in Goa post her break-up. She confided that her family stood by her decision and she has healed over time as “Time heals everything and this time was no exception”.

Meanwhile, the actress is all geared up for her next venture. She wants to win the show as she thinks this show might gear up her career speed and may lead to new developments in her career.

Also, talking about the friends she made in her last reality show, she says, “Yes, largely with Lakshmi Rai and Siddharth Bharadwaj, Also, Akashdeep Saigal whom I had a lot of fights with, is now fine with me; we are quite cordial to each other.”

