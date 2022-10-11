Mahendra Singh Dhoni To Produce South Indian Films Under This Banner

Former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won three major trophies — ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy — writing his name in history books in golden letters.

No player in the history of cricket has ever achieved this feat as a team captain. Although Dhoni has retired from international cricket, his fans around the nation love to see him play in any capacity possible. He is currently the captain of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Even though the ex-captain of team India isn’t active on social media, his followers keep increasing regularly. Apart from cricket, Dhoni has also been a part of the Indian film industry. He has produced three small-budget films under the banner of MS Dhoni Entertainment such as Roar of the Lion, The Hidden Hindu and Blaze to Glory.

#LetsCinema EXCLUSIVE: Dhoni is launching his film production company in south ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/zgTxzdSynT — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 9, 2022

The entertainment company will now be producing films in Tamil and other Southern Indian languages like Telugu and Malayalam. The production house is owned by the ex-cricketer and his wife Sakshi.

LetsCinema made this announcement on Twitter from their official handle and captioned – “EXCLUSIVE: Dhoni is launching his film production company in south ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.” With 16.1 thousand likes, the post immediately went viral.

The three films that he produced were about the following:

Roar of the Lion: The movie is about Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after suffering from a 2-year ban from the competition.

The Blaze to Glory: Documentary based on the historic World Cup win of team India in 2011. India had lifted the trophy after a 28-year-long wait since 1983.

The Hidden Hindu: Based on the author Akshat Gupta, the movie was a mythological thriller.

