Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh Wish Fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

As the Ganesh Mahotsav has begun from Monday, September 2, devotees are soaking in the spirit of celebrating the homecoming of Lord Ganesha. The devotees perform Ganesh Sathapana at their homes and worship the lord, popularly known as Bappa, with pomp and show till September 12, 2019. Included in the devotees are celebs from the TV and film industry, who are taking it to their social media pages to wish their fans.

Manmadhudu 2 actress Rakul Preet Singh wished her fans on the occasion.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/8PW1uaeYvW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 2, 2019

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in the movie Maharishi, also took to the micro-blogging site on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi🙏 May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always 😊 #GaneshChaturthi2019 pic.twitter.com/BckRR3b92x — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2019

Other actors who wished fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi include Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, posting a request to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Mahotsav.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi . Have a eco friendly Ganesha festival . pic.twitter.com/lvvz73rx1D — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2019

Wish you and your family a happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! Let's celebrate an eco-friendly festival, doing our bit in protecting water resources!! #HappyGaneshChaturthi :) #GoGreenGanesha pic.twitter.com/cfDhby1E1d — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 2, 2019

Sharing a new poster of her upcoming film Valmiki, which also stars Varun Tej in the lead role, actress Pooja Hegde wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chatturti here’s another poster…”

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan shared glimpses of Ganesh idol at his house, with the post

Actor Anupam Kher, who is currently enjoying his days in New York City, wished his fans Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all of you.🙏🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/Dr9CfQRXi3 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 2, 2019

Cricketers VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh also tweeted on Ganesh Chaturthi with lovely wishes.

Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish all of you lots of luck, good health and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/xp9Vf0W2Kb — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 2, 2019

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all.. May bappa bless us all with lots of happiness #गणपतीबाप्पामोरया #GanpatiBappaMorya 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/iulrc4fiKl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 2, 2019

