Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh Wish Fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Anupam Kher and other celebrities too wished their fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 1:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh Wish Fans on Ganesh Chaturthi
Image of Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

As the Ganesh Mahotsav has begun from Monday, September 2, devotees are soaking in the spirit of celebrating the homecoming of Lord Ganesha. The devotees perform Ganesh Sathapana at their homes and worship the lord, popularly known as Bappa, with pomp and show till September 12, 2019. Included in the devotees are celebs from the TV and film industry, who are taking it to their social media pages to wish their fans.

Manmadhudu 2 actress Rakul Preet Singh wished her fans on the occasion.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in the movie Maharishi, also took to the micro-blogging site on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Other actors who wished fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi include Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, posting a request to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Mahotsav.

Sharing a new poster of her upcoming film Valmiki, which also stars Varun Tej in the lead role, actress Pooja Hegde wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chatturti here’s another poster…”

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan shared glimpses of Ganesh idol at his house, with the post

Actor Anupam Kher, who is currently enjoying his days in New York City, wished his fans Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Cricketers VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh also tweeted on Ganesh Chaturthi with lovely wishes.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram