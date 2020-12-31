Mahesh Babu and Family Ring in Early New Year Celebrations at Home

Mahesh Babu is spending some quality time with his family at home. The actor was seen ringing in the New Year with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar and their kids. Tollywood director and film writer Meher Ramesh shared a picture of Mahesh Babu spending time with his children. One can see Meher’s daughter Monu and Mahesh Babu's kids Gautam and Sitara bonding over pictures at the superstar's residence in Hyderabad.

We are just a few hours away to welcome New Year 2021, the actor chose to begin early celebrations with loved ones. The adorable picture of Mahesh Babu spending quality time with kids is winning the internet.

Of course he is Super Star but still there is a kid in him @urstrulyMahesh #sitara #gautam &my daughter ‘ Monu’Ending the decade with Fun&Friendship 😍Let’s Welcome #2021 pic.twitter.com/xvtXE0BT71— Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) December 31, 2020

Mahesh and wife Namrata recently hosted a Christmas special party for close friends and family. The intimate fair saw Namrata’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar, her husband Apresh Ranjit, Vamsi Paidipally and others in attendance. Mahesh, Gautham and Sitara all coordinated their outfit colours in red with a Christmas tree in the backdrop. Namrata opted for an outfit in white colour.

Namrata’s daughter Sitara recently underwent a COVID-19 test and she elaborated her experience in a video shared on Instagram. She mentioned that she shared it so as to encourage children of her age to get tested without feeling scared.

Sitara wrote that while she was hesitant initially, she had her mother by her side. “If you're meeting friends and family always remember to get tested and make sure you're safe…,” it read. She also mentioned that it wasn’t bad, hard or painful.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will collaborate with director Parasuram for his next film, titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The upcoming film is based around the issue of corruption in government offices. The actor is said to essay a bank officer’s character in the political thriller.