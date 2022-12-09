Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Open New Cafe in Hyderabad; Know Details

There’s great news for fans of South superstar Mahesh Babu. The actor and his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar have opened their first eatery, AN Restaurants, on Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills Road No. 12. The café opened to the public on December 8 and is fully operational. AN in the café’s name stands for Asian Namrata. At the press conference for the café’s opening, Namrata remarked that their production company, AMB movies, had been a big success. She expressed her hope that the AN Restaurants will follow suit and gain popularity over time. She also informed the media of her aspirations to grow the café and food industry. Namrata used her Instagram account to inform her friends and followers of the good news.

Sharing the update, Namrata wrote: “Minerva Coffee Shop!! opens its doors today at Banjara Hills Road No. 12! Enjoy food the way it should be @an_restaurants_hyd #Minerva.”

Mahesh Babu and Namrata have opened their very first restaurant with this establishment. They worked together on the AN Restaurants with Asian groups and Hyderabad’s well-known restaurant chain, the Minerva Group. The duo have made a number of lucrative business deals, but this is their first venture in the restaurant industry. Mahesh Babu has partnered with Myntra and entered the textile sector with The Humble Co. AN Restaurants is his third investment in Hyderabad.

Mahesh’s recent film appearance was in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which hit the theatres in May this year. He is now engaged in two projects, one with Trivikram Srinivas and the other with SS Rajamouli.

