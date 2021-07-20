Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Wish Daughter Sitara on Her Birthday with Loving Social Media Posts

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is celebrating his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s ninth birthday on Tuesday. The actor shared the birthday wishes through his social media handles where he posted an adorable picture of his daughter. The picture showed Sitara holding a bunch of vibrant balloons as she smiled for the camera wearing a pink and yellow frilled dress with a black and white top.

Captioning the picture Mahesh wrote, “Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! Sitara Turns 9.” Commenting on Mahesh’s latest Instagram post, the wife of the actor and mother of Sitara, Namrata Shirodkar left a series of red heart emojis.

Namrata also posted an Instagram Reel that featured BTS’ BillBoard hit song, Butter, on her social media handle as she wished her daughter a happy ninth birthday. The former Miss India and actress shared some adorable moments on her Instagram Reel that showed Sitara from the time when she was a baby to how she continues to grow up. Namrata captioned the Instagram Reel with an endearing note as she wrote, “9 years today. Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always. Love and more love to you. Happy birthday Sitara!! @sitaraghattamaneni Many blessings.”

Namrata’s followers and friends also wished Sitara in the comments section of the latest Instagram post. Fashion designer and wife of Bollywood producer and actor Sohail Khan, Seema Khan commented on the post, “Happy birthday Sitara.”

Sitara’s maternal aunt Shilpa Shirodkar also commented on Namrata’s post and wrote, “Happy birthday my pumpkin. Love you so much.” Shilpa also dedicated an Instagram post to Sitara as she wished her a happy birthday. The picture shared by Shilpa showed Sitara dressed in a pink frock as she held a 9-shaped silver balloon. Shilpa also accompanied the picture with a caption where she wrote, “My little baby turns 9. Sending all my love and blessings to you my darling Sitaru.”

Sitara is Mahesh and Namrata’s youngest child. Their elder son is a boy, named Gowtham.

