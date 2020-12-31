Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh Fight off Zombies in Viral Video

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh teamed up with Tollywood star Mahesh Babu for a recent ThumsUp commercial. The ad was released earlier this week and captured the actors in an intense action battle against a Zombie apocalypse.

This power-packed duo is about to strike with full force. Watch them as they take control. #LastMenStanding@RanveerOfficial @urstrulyMaheshBuy now - https://t.co/tuRJjZj4LV pic.twitter.com/z30I61Wy3n — Thums Up (@ThumsUpOfficial) December 28, 2020

The concept of this latest advertisement is based on an end-of-the-world scenario where only two men remain. Those two men are Mahesh and Ranveer. In the Hindi language advertisement, the video starts with Mahesh saying that it feels only two men remain in the world now. Ranveer, using his binoculars, points out that if there are any other men left, then it will be in the faraway ThumsUp factory.

The next scene shows Mahesh and Ranveer inside a deserted cold drink factory, but as soon as they try to grab their bottle of ThumsUp, they realise that they are being ambushed by zombies who are hungry for their brains.

This is followed by the two actors' tenacious action performance to grab hold of the drink. The one minute long advertisement has grabbed many eyeballs over the week. This is the first time that the both these actors have worked in collaboration.

Ranveer also shared a behind the scenes picture from the ad shooting on his Instagram handle where the two actors can be seen indulging in some discussion. Captioning the image, Ranveer said that working with one of the finest gentlemen, Mahesh was a privilege. He further said that the interactions between the two of them were always enriching.

Concluding the caption, Ranveer added, “Love & Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu.” The post has garnered over 1,467,679 likes as fans showered the actors with praise. “Biggest superstar of Bollywood with biggest superstar of Tollywood...enough said,” commented one fan. After watching the ad, many fans are also demanding an action movie featuring the two of them, “You both looked so cool An action flick please,” one fan commented.

Ranveer is currently vacationing with his wife Deepika Padukone.