Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna Shine in Sarileru Neekevvaru Trailer

New Year 2020 has brought in some major good news for Tollywood fans, who have been eagerly waiting for Mahesh Babu to return in action. The makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru have released a first full-fledged trailer of much-awaited film. The trailer packs in some high-intensity action-drama, starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in intriguing roles.

Before we go into much detail, here’s a look at the trailer:

The trailer begins with Rashmika Mandanna's fun banter with Mahesh Babu, who she considers to be a good looking boyfriend. However, things take a roller coaster ride with intense drama and action scenes as Prakash Raj, who play the role of a villain, enters the frame.

In the movie, Mahesh Babu essays the role of an army Major Ajay Krishna. Meanwhile, Rashmika rules the screen with her comic timing and her efforts to woo the protagonist.

The movie also stars Sangeetha, Bandla Ganesh, Rajendra Prasad, and Ajay. The film is produced by Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju, and is helmed by Anil Ravipudi. This is for the first time when the Telugu superstar is collaborating with the director. The movie, which was earlier slated to release on January 12, will now be pre-released on January 11, 2020.

