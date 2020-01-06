Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna Shine in Sarileru Neekevvaru Trailer

The trailer begins with Rashmika Mandanna's fun banter with Mahesh Babu, who she considers to be a good looking boyfriend.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna Shine in Sarileru Neekevvaru Trailer
Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru trailer.

New Year 2020 has brought in some major good news for Tollywood fans, who have been eagerly waiting for Mahesh Babu to return in action. The makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru have released a first full-fledged trailer of much-awaited film. The trailer packs in some high-intensity action-drama, starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in intriguing roles.

Before we go into much detail, here’s a look at the trailer:

The trailer begins with Rashmika Mandanna's fun banter with Mahesh Babu, who she considers to be a good looking boyfriend. However, things take a roller coaster ride with intense drama and action scenes as Prakash Raj, who play the role of a villain, enters the frame.

In the movie, Mahesh Babu essays the role of an army Major Ajay Krishna. Meanwhile, Rashmika rules the screen with her comic timing and her efforts to woo the protagonist.

The movie also stars Sangeetha, Bandla Ganesh, Rajendra Prasad, and Ajay. The film is produced by Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju, and is helmed by Anil Ravipudi. This is for the first time when the Telugu superstar is collaborating with the director. The movie, which was earlier slated to release on January 12, will now be pre-released on January 11, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram