Mahesh Babu and Sitara's Latest Pic Proves Why Daughters Are Father's Favourite

Mahesh Babu never is known for sharing glimpses of his behind-the-camera life on social media. The Telugu superstar often drops pictures with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and children – Sitara and Gautham on Instagram. On Sunday too, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and dropped an unseen picture with his daughter Sitara to send her love and wishes on daughters’ day.

In the photo, Mahesh Babu and Sitara can be seen looking at each other. While Sitara is looking at her father with a naughty smile, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor looks rather confused. The picture surely speaks of the bond two share. The caption of the picture reads, “Brightening up my world always ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Daughter’s Day my little one! @sitaraghattamaneni.”

Despite being a talented actor and loving husband, Mahesh Babu is a motivating father too. He often cheers for his children on social media. Earlier this month, Sitara made her first television appearance with Mahesh Babu when the father-duo daughter graced the sets of Dance India Dance Telugu. Back then, Mahesh Babu shared the promo of the episode on his Twitter handle and wrote, “First appearance on TV with Sitara! Thank you Zee TV Telugu for this absolutely incredible memory… My best wishes to all the participants of #DIDTelugu!”

Sitara Ghattamaneni made her debut earlier this year with her father’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Released on May 12, Sitara featured in a song of the film wherein she flaunted her dance moves. Later, Mahesh Babu reacted to her song in an interview and said that he was confident that Sitara would be a great actor someday.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in action-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed and written by Parasuram, the film was about a finance agent being conned by a woman he loves, post which he arrives in India to retrieve the money. SVP also starred Keerthy Suresh. He will be next seen in SSMB 28.

