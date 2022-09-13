Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas’s SSMB28 Finally Goes On Floors

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie, SSMB28 went on floors yesterday (September 12). S Thaman, who has been roped in to score the film’s music, broke the news to fans on Twitter. Along with sharing a picture of the Telugu megastar, he wrote, “The Journey & the Dream Begins Today #SSMB28.”



Mahesh Babu will be seen sharing the screen space with Pooja Hedge and Samyuktha Menon in this Trivikram Srinivas directorial. The project is produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. SSMB28 is billed as an action drama film. According to media reports, Mahesh Babu will essay dual roles in the film. Sources close to the film suggest that SSMB28 will play out in two different timelines simultaneously.

For the title of the movie, names like ‘Parthu’, ‘Arjuna’ and ‘Asura Sandhya Velalo’ are reportedly being considered by the makers. It Is believed that SSMB28 will start with a fight scene. The much-talked-about film is expected to hit the big screen summer. Speculations are rife that Taraka Ratna will play the villain while V. Ravichandran might be seen portraying Mahesh Babu’s father in the Telugu film.

The makers have also reportedly approached Mohan Raju and Shobana to play key roles in SSMB28. The Mahurat Pooja for SSMB28 was held earlier this year. Mahesh Babu could not attend the Pooja because of other work commitments. However, the event was graced by lead actress Pooja Hedge.



SSMB28 marks the third collaboration between Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu. The actor-director duo previously worked together in Athadu and Khaleja.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu and his young daughter Sitara recently made their first-ever on-screen appearance in a music video, titled Penny, from his last film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Parasuram directorial revolved around the irregularities in the banking sector of the country. Mahesh essayed the role of a bank employee in this film. The film marked the first-ever collaboration between Keerthy Suresh with Mahesh Babu

