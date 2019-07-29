Mahesh Babu Announces Own Clothing Brand Ahead of His Birthday

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Monday revealed that he is all set to launch his clothing brand called Humbl on August 7. "Our Humbl endeavour unveils today. Thank you all for the astounding response. For us, The Humbl Co, is not just clothing, it's a way of life. We welcome you all to the HumbleCo family. Stay tuned for the launch on August 7," Mahesh tweeted.

On July 26, Mahesh Babu took retweeted a cryptic message from his team's Twitter handle, which said, "It all starts with Humbl beginnings. Sharing something exciting, something real we have been working on." Without opening up about his new endeavour, he asked his fans to click on a website link and take a guess about his new venture.

After following the instructions, one could figure out that Mahesh Babu would be launching his clothing brand, in association with a leading e-commerce company. The big surprise was unveiled by the Maharshi star on July 29.

Our Humbl endeavour unveils today. Thank you all for the astounding response For us, The Humbl Co. is not just clothing, it’s a way of life. We welcome you all to the @thehumblco family. Stay tuned for the launch on 7th August! #theHUMBLco pic.twitter.com/eLAR13jBgt — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 29, 2019

The brand comes with the tagline: Dress like a Dream, Live Real. Mahesh Babu becomes the second Telugu actor after Vijay Deverakonda to launch his own clothing brand. Last year, Arjun Reddy star Vijay unveiled his clothing brand, Rowdy.

Soon after the launch announcement, fans of Mahesh Babu commented on his post with congratulatory messages. Some even started a countdown to his birthday, which is on August 9.

On the career front, the 43-year-old actor is busy shooting for the upcoming Telugu action-drama Sarileru Neekevvaru, in which he plays an army officer. The project marks Mahesh's maiden collaboration with director Anil Ravipudi. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu and Rajesh Prasad in crucial roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more