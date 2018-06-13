GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Mahesh Babu Begins Preparation For His Next Film

After receiving an overwhelming response to his latest Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu, the actor spent some quality time with his family outside India.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2018, 8:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mahesh Babu Begins Preparation For His Next Film
A file photo of Mahesh Babu.
Mumbai: Superstar Mahesh Babu met celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim here to conduct a look test and begin preparations for his upcoming film, which marks the 25th movie of his career.

After receiving an overwhelming response to his latest Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu, the actor spent some quality time with his family outside India.

While returning from his vacation, Mahesh made a stopover here last week on his way back to Hyderabad.

"Mahesh Babu is back in the country and has already got into prepping for his next film. Right after returning from Paris, Mahesh made a stop in Mumbai to meet his hairstylist to discuss looks for his untitled next," Mahesh's spokesperson said in a statement.

"The film will have Mahesh sporting a different hairstyle, and the actor is leaving no stone unturned for his 25th big screen outing."

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You