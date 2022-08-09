Mahesh Babu Birthday: Here’s How Tollywood Superstar Fell in Love With Namrata Shirodkar

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 47th birthday today, August 9. Known as the ‘Prince of Tollywood’, Mahesh Babu is one of the most bankable stars in the south industry and he has a sizable fan following across India. Mahesh Babu’s wife and former Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo of the superstar to wish him on his birthday.

“You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here’s to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always,” she wrote, sharing the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)



Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married in 2005 and they have two children, son Gautam and daughter Sitara. The couple is one of the most adorable celebrity couples of Telugu film industry. Their journey from first meeting to falling in love and getting married after a few years of being in a relationship will leave their fans in awe.

The two first met on the sets of the Telugu film Vamsi, which was released in 2000. Mahesh Babu, who had lost his heart to Namrata after their first meeting, had no idea that their love story would begin with the shooting of the film. Mahesh Babu and Namrata became friends just after their first meeting.

The complete film crew traveled to New Zealand for the shooting of Vamsi. At the time, they stayed there for approximately a month. During their schedule in New Zealand for Vamsi, Mahesh Babu and Namrata came closer. Their friendship flourished into love.

After returning to India, Namrata told Mahesh Babu she loved him and that she had decided to spend the rest of her life with him. Mahesh Babu, who had already become fond of Namrata, accepted Namrata’s proposition, but he had some hesitation due to his family situation at the time. Initially, Mahesh Babu’s family refused to recognise their love. Mahesh’s sister Manjula is said to have intervened and set everything right.

Namrata, got married to Mahesh Babu when she was at the peak of her career in Bollywood. Subsequently she stopped working in films and devoted her entire time to her family. She enjoys touring with Mahesh Babu whenever possible and takes responsibility for the family. She devotes her time to her children Gautham and Sitara.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata often share beautiful photos from their family outings on social media. Their fans take no time to appreciate and shower the celebrity couple with love.

