Maharshi First Look Poster: A Special Treat for Mahesh Babu's Fans on His 43rd Birthday; See It Here
The film, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, will reportedly see Mahesh Babu in the role a CEO of a Fortune 500 Company.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Mahesh Babu
After impressing audiences with his powerful performance as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in Bharat Ane Nenu, South superstar Mahesh Babu once again is all set to enthrall fans as the actor shared his first look from his upcoming film Maharshi.
It has been unveiled to coincide with the birthday celebration of the actor, who turns 43 today. In the poster, the actor looks uber-cool in a casual avatar, sporting beard.
The film, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, will reportedly see Mahesh Babu in the role a CEO of a Fortune 500 Company. The film has mostly been shot in Dehradun.
Sharing the look on his official Twitter account, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Embarking on my new journey as RISHI. #MAHARSHI."
The movie, which marks Mahesh Babu's 25th film outing, stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It has been produced by Dil Raju via his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.
In an interview with PTI, Hegde had earlier said, "It's my second film with Dil Raju post 'Duvvada Jagannadham', as it so happens, DJ was the 25th film under his banner and this is Mahesh's 25th film. Vamsi is a great director, so looking forward to create something beautiful with this lovely team."
Embarking on my new journey as RISHI.#MAHARSHI pic.twitter.com/xiAylLc2ND— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 8, 2018
