Mahesh Babu Buys Audi e-Tron; Click to Know Price and Specification

Mahesh Babu has taken a step towards clean and sustainable energy by buying the all-new electric SUV e-Tron, by the German automaker Audi. Audi India’s head Balbir Singh Dhillon personally came to deliver the EV to the star.

Mahesh booked the car a few years ago, and the company delivered the vehicle on April 16. This is the automaker’s first electric vehicle in the country, as it focuses on becoming an all-electric manufacturer by 2033.

The actor posted a pic of himself with the car, writing, “Bringing a clean, green, and sustainable future home. Excited for the Audi Experience.” The comment section is now filled with his fans congratulating him on his new machine. Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon also posted with the actor congratulating him and welcoming him to the Audi Experience.

The car is equipped with several luxurious features such as soft-touch door closing, 360-degree parking camera, B&O 3D premium sound system, digital matrix LED headlamps with dynamic light staging and a head-up display. The car also comes with a panoramic sunroof, as well as haptic feedback and dual touch screens in the centre console, plus a virtual instrument cluster.

Coming with a battery capacity of 71.2 kW, the car can produce a max power of 308 hp and 540 Nm torque. It is capable of going from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 190 kmph. The EV is capable of covering a distance of 359 to 484 km on a single charge. While it is capable of being charged from 0-80% within 2 hours on a 50 kW fast charger, the car is delivered with an 11kW charger, which takes up to 8.5 hours to charge the vehicle from 0 to 80 per cent.

The Audi e-Tron is priced ex-showroom from Rs. 1.01 to Rs. 1.19 crores.

