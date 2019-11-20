Mahesh Babu Calls Daughter Sitara Confident, Magical and Pure, Just Like Frozen 2

Disney’s Frozen 2 is getting bigger and better. Earlier, Chopra sisters Parineeti and Priyanka were roped in to dub as sisters Elsa and Anna for the Hindi version of the movie. The movie is also being dubbed in other languages, including Tamil and Telugu. While Shruti Hassan will be dubbing for the voice of Elsa in Tamil, Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara is roped in to give the voice to Baby Elsa in Telugu.

After the news started making rounds, proud parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to share their excitement. Mahesh Babu shared a picture of Sitara on Instagram to caption, “She is truly a mini version of Queen Elsa! Confident, Magical and Pure. So proud of you Situ papa! Can't wait for 22nd November #Frozen2 in Telugu... @disneyfilmsindia”

Actress Namrata Shirodkar also shared a clip of her interview to explain the reaction of the parents to the news. Talking about her response, she said, “At first, I was honestly not sure if Sitara could pull it off because she is just seven. So we said that we will do a trial run of the dub.”

However, Sitara added, “At first, I was so nervous but equally excited but then when I reached the dubbing studio, the first dialogue wasn’t that hard.”

Talking about Mahesh Babu's reaction Namrata said, “So, even Mahesh finds it extremely cumbersome to dub. So, I got to speak to him the next day and then I said, ‘Oh you know by the way Sitara finished her dubbing for baby Elsa’. He was like ‘What? How did she fair? Was it really tough for her?’ I said to him that it was like a dream come true for her.”

