Mahesh Babu Calls Newly Released Sarileru Neekevvaru Song Suryudivo Chandrudivo His Personal Favorite
Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Mahesh Babu as an Indian Army Major opposite Rashmika Mandannna and is set to release on January 11, 2020.
Mahesh Babu in a still from Maharshi. (Image: Vyjayanthi Movies)
Fans are eagerly waiting for Mahesh Babu's next film titled Sarileru Neekevvaru. While the film is still a month away, fans are enjoying the steady release of its songs.
On Tuesday, Mahesh shared a new song form the film, titled, Suryudivo Chandrudivo. The actor stated that the song is one of his personal favorites. The song's lyrics talk about Mahesh's character and how he is even a guiding light for his family. The video of the song includes a number of behind-the-scenes footage and includes scenes of B Praak singing in a recording studio.
One of my personal favourites !! Enjoy : ) #SuryudivoChandrudivo #SarileruNeekevvaru@AnilRavipudi @ThisIsDSP @ramjowrites @vijayashanthi_m@AnilSunkara1 @BPraak @RathnaveluDop https://t.co/0r9R4p0MKJ
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 9, 2019
Sarileru Neekevvaru follows the story of an Indian Army Major played by Mahesh. The film's female lead is played by Rashmika Mandanna. Vijayashanti will also be playing a pivotal role in the film. This will mark her return to acting after a 13 year-long hiatus. Other cast members of the film include Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay.
A major chunk of the film has been shot in Kashmir and Hyderabad where the Konda Reddy Fort was recreated. The film is scheduled to release on January 11, 2020, on the occasion of the Makar Sakranti festival.
