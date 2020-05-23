MOVIES

Mahesh Babu Checks Height With Son Gautham; Take A Look To Find Who Is Taller

Mahesh Babu Checks Height With Son Gautham; Take A Look To Find Who Is Taller

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara also makes a brief and cute appearance in the video.

Mahesh Babu posted a video on Friday with son and it’s an endearing one. The actor decided to engage in some lockdown shenanigans with Gautham and the results are amusing.

The actor’s daughter Sitara also makes a brief and cute appearance in the video.7

The video was captioned, “Height check!!He’s tall #LockdownShenanigans(sic.)”








Height check!! He’s tall♥️♥️ #LockdownShenanigans


A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on


Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared an adorable candid click of the father-son duo. She wrote on the image, “The Boys are at it again.”








@urstrulymahesh @gautamghattamaneni

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

Namrata has been posting priceless moments for “building memories” amid the lockdown. She added a “memory therapy” clip of Mahesh Babu and Gautham on Monday.

She showed us how the son fared in a ‘blink and you lose’ competition when pitched against his dad. And once again, the young chap started giggling and eventually lost to the actor.

“For those of u who r new to this game !! this was a ‘blink and you lose’ competition!! As u can see GG wasn’t able to hold his laughter or his eyes open such a baby #memorytherapy One for each day #stayhomestaysafe @urstrulymahesh @gautamghattamaneni (sic.),” wrote Namrata.



Take a look at some special quarantine moments of Mahesh Babu with his son.








My clan is retiring for the night ❤️❤️good nite people #lockdownlife #staysafe

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on





