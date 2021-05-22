movies

News18» News»Movies»Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni and Others Mourn B A Raju's Sudden Demise
3-MIN READ

B A Raju’s sudden demise has deeply shocked and saddened the Telugu film fraternity. Many from the industry took to social media to express their condolences and pay tributes.

Film producer and senior journalist, B A Raju, died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 57 on Friday night. Raju, who also had diabetes, suffered from a heart attack in the evening after which he was rushed to a hospital. Late in the night, he succumbed to his condition.

The news was confirmed by his son B Shiva Kumar on Twitter. Shiva Kumar said that his father passed away due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes and cardiac arrest.

Raju’s sudden demise has deeply shocked and saddened the Telugu film fraternity. Many from the industry took to social media to express their condolences and pay tributes.

Actor Mahesh Babu was devastated to know that his publicist was no more. He took to the microblogging site to bid

goodbye to him.

In a post, megastar Chiranjeevi offered his condolences to Raju’s family and remembered his closeness to him.

Chiranjeevi said he knew him since the two used to be in Chennai.

Director S S Rajamouli extended his condolences.

Actress Samantha Akkineni remembered how supportive Raju had been throughout her career.

A shocked Jr NTR said that the publicist had contributed immensely to the Telugu film industry and his death was a huge loss. The actor had also mentioned that he knew Raju since his early days in the Telugu cinema.

Music composer and singer Devi Sri Prasad also expressed his shock at the untimely death of Raju.

For a long time, B A Raju ran a film magazine, Super Hit, after which he became a PRO for more than 1, 500 movies. He had also produced a few flicks with his wife, B Jaya, including Vaishakam, Premikulu, Chantigadu, Manavadu, Savaal and Gundamma Gaari Manavadu.

first published:May 22, 2021, 14:14 IST