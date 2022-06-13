Mahesh Babu Clicks Selfie with Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids As They Hit Road Trip To Italy; See Pic

Telugu star Mahesh Babu is a true family man, and his latest Instagram post only goes on to cement this fact. The 46-year-old actor has shared a selfie with actress and wife Namrata Shirodkar along with their two kids, Sitara Ghattamaneni, and Gautham Ghattamaneni. The actor was spotted in an olive green t-shirt and black sunglasses, while Namrata donned a powder pink scarf and pair of sunglasses as she posed with Sitara and Gautham. The actor posted the picture on the social media platform and mentioned in the caption, “Road trip it is!! Next stop Italy!! Lunch with the crazies.”

Basking in the golden European summer sky, the family certainly makes a perfect case for road trips. Commenting on Mahesh’s post, Namrata wrote, “I missed the fondue.”

The family was recently vacationing in Switzerland, as the former Miss India’s latest Instagram post suggests. And her comment might be a reference to the world-famous cheese fondue made in the country. The 50-year-old posed with her daughter at a luxurious villa and penned a note about her love for Switzerland. Dressed in an all-pink co-ord set comprising a t-shirt and wide-leg pants, Namrata posed with Sitara who was spotted in a pair of denim pants and printed top. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she mentioned in the caption, “Swiss misses! Leaving my heart behind in Switzerland.” The caption was followed by hashtags that read, “Road trip,” and “Enroute Milan.”

Mahesh’s family vacation comes after his recent movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata which was released on May 12. Directed by Parasuram, the movie also starred Keerthy Suresh. Mahesh’s film collected Rs 110.12 Cr shares at the worldwide box office, according to Tollywood.net.

Meanwhile, Namrata co-produced the biopic based on the life of 26/11 martyr of Maj. Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The movie starred Adivi Sesh in the titular role and was released in three languages: Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.

