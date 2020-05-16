Mahesh Babu Cutely Sings 'I Will Never Let You Go' For Daughter Sitara, See Video

Mahesh Babu is one of the most loved stars in Telugu cinema, and that affection extends to his family as well. Fans look forward to his photos on social media with his daughter Sitara, son Gautam and wife Namrata Shirodkar.

The Maharshi actor is making the best of his time at home with family during the ongoing lockdown. Days after fans got to see love-filled pictures on his Instagram page, his daughter's page is now treating followers to some more personal moments from the Telugu star's life.

A video posted on Sitara's Instagram page shows Mahesh holding a cute teddy bear in his hand as he sings 'I Will Never Let You Go' for his daughter who is seen giggling all along. It seems the actor came up with the lyrics and tune on his own to please his daughter.

Sitara's Instagram account, which is handled by her mother, shared the video and captioned it as, "Nana sings for me #funtimes @urstrulymahesh."

Mahesh Babu keeps sharing photos of Sitara on his account. He recently posted some pictures where he is seen playfully blocking his daughter on the staircase. "Building memories one step at a time... #StayHomeStaySafe #QuarantineHome #lockdown @sitaraghattamaneni," he captioned the image.

Earlier this month, he shared on social media that he was grateful to all health workers who are working "selflessly and tirelessly" to keep people safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.