Mahesh Babu, Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s Penny Clocks 20 Million Views

Penny, the song from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Pata, has clocked over 20 million views. And, the bonus here is it also features Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Yes, Penny is her debut venture. And, the star kid has checked all the boxes.

The video features Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni grooving to the peppy tunes. The father-daughter duo has mesmerised everyone. We can’t help but accept that Mahesh Babu is looking as charming as ever.

Meanwhile, Kalavathi, another song from the film Sarkaru Vaari Pata, has become the new love anthem this Spring. Since its release, on February 13, the song has clocked more than 100 million views.

The upcoming film directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram Petla stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The actress for the first time will be seen sharing the same screen space with Mahesh Babu. Moreover, the film has Samuthirakani essaying a prominent role. The actor has been part of many successful movies in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Among others, the film has Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in pivotal roles.

Touted to be an action entertainer, the film delivers a social message. The story whirls around a huge scandal that has shaken the Indian banking sector.

The movie has been jointly bankrolled by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus. With music composed by SS Thaman, the film in the technical crew has R Madhi handling the Director of Photography (DOP), and Marthand K Venkatesh taking care of editing.

Sarkaru Vaari Pata is all set for a worldwide release on May 12. It will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

