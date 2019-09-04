Mahesh Babu Denies Reports of Joining Politics, Says 'Only Thing I Want to Do is Acting'

For an actor, the biggest motivation to be a part of the industry usually is their passion for it. The level of passion differs from person to person. In the case of Mahesh Babu, it seems there is no shortage of it.

The Telugu actor was recently made aware of rumours revolving around him that he might soon join politics. But Mahesh categorically denied them. Speaking to TOI, the actor said, "The only thing I want to do is acting. I have to go back a long way when I was a child star and I loved doing what I did then. Of course, those days the intentions were different because I would get summer vacations and I would get to bunk school for a shoot. When I missed a year, my dad said to go back and study, then come back and act in films. I said okay. I mean that's the only thing I knew so I wouldn't want to change that."

It seems that his fans can rest easy as Mahesh doesn't plan to stop entertaining them anytime soon. True to his word, Mahesh has been connected to the world of acting since childhood. He made his debut when he was just four years old. He continued to appear in films till the age of 15. Following this, he took a break to focus on his education and then began to appear in lead roles at the age of twenty-five. So there are no doubts that he definitely feels very strongly connected to the world of acting.

Mahesh is currently gearing for the release of his next film titled Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film will see him suit up as an army general and is set to release on August 15, 2020.

