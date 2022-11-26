Mahesh Babu Did Not Shave His Head After Parents’ Death; Here’s Why

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has recently gone through several tragedies. Firstly, his mother Indira Devi died in September. She was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad for her illness. Later, his father, Telugu screen legend Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, who was popularly known as Krishna, passed away on November 15 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The year has indeed been a tough one for Mahesh Babu, filled with huge personal losses. He has performed all the last rites. But recently a topic came into the limelight. Although the actor has performed all the rituals after the death of his parents, he has not shaved his hair. People are now discussing what could be the reason for this.

According to sources, Mahesh Babu has not shaved his hair after the demise of his parents because he has already signed a movie earlier. If he chopped his hair, then it would have taken at least six months for it to go back to full length.

Another supposed reason could be that the actor’s hair is not completely original. He underwent hair transplantation with Q6 hair patch technology, which looks completely natural. Also, he has not cut his hair because there was a possibility of criticism of his look. Everyone calls him a glamorous icon and this could have ruined his get-up.

On the other hand, superstar Krishna’s Pedda Karma will take place on November 27. This is going to be held at the JRC convention in Hyderabad. Along with Mahesh Babu, his younger brother Adiseshagiri Rao and other family members will be present. It has also been decided to invite fans of Krishna and Mahesh Babu to this event.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was recently seen in the Telugu language action drama film Sakaru Vaari Paata. The movie was written and directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The film featured Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Up next, he will be seen in director Trivikram Srinivas’s upcoming project SSMB 28. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon in pivotal roles.

