Mahesh Babu Enjoys Dinner With Wife Namrata Shirodkar And Family In London, See Pics

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu suffered an emotional setback in the year 2022, as he lost three of his family members, brother Ramesh Babu, mother Indira Devi and father Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy. Despite these terrible losses, Mahesh Babu seems to start the year 2023 with a fresh perspective. This is clearly visible from the latest post, made by his wife Namrata Shirodkar.

The photos shared on Instagram showed Mahesh Babu, Namrata and their other family members out for a dinner at a London restaurant. The family members included the duo’s children Sithara and Gautham, Namrata’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar and her husband Apresh Ranjit . Namrata wrote in the caption, “Pub lunches….Michelin dinners….Tavern visits…One big bunch of happiness wrapped together with some great memories!!”

Shilpa commented, “Miss you already chin. See you soon, this time in India.” Some might be surprised at the name ‘chin’ written by Shilpa. Namrata is affectionately called ‘chinoo’ by her family and close friends.

Fans of Mahesh Babu also came up with a plethora of reactions to these pictures. A user wrote that Namrata should share more pictures of their vacation in London.

Mahesh Babu has recently been in news for his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB 28. He is teaming up with director Trivikram Srinivas once again after working with him in films like Athadu and Khaleja, and viewers are every bit excited about their collaboration for SSMB 28. But, there are some rumours that Mahesh Babu is not satisfied with Trivikram. He is regretting signing this project without listening to the complete script of the film.

According to reports, it has been decided that the film will have an August release. Touted to be a mix of action and romance, SSMB 28 boasts of a stellar star cast comprising actresses like Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon in pivotal roles.

