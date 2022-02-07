Mahesh Babu Gets Highest Remuneration For A Commercial In His Career, Know Details

A few days ago, PepsiCo, the popular beverage brand unveiled a new Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai campaign for its soft drink Mountain Dew. The commercial features a new brand ambassador, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. According to reports, Mahesh Babu was paid a whopping Rs 12 crore for filming the action packed ad film featuring stunt scenes at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

This is the highest remuneration Mahesh Babu has ever demanded in comparison with his previous commercials for popular brands.

The advertisement begins with a bird’s-eye view of the Burj Khalifa, from which the actor can be seen gearing up to represent India by performing a brash stunt. The advertisement showcases his dilemma and determination as he evaluates his choices. With unwavering faith, he speeds down a narrow runway from the top of the Burj Khalifa. The audiences are left breathless as he skids halfway through the stunt. He succeeds in completing the scary stunt.

Speaking about the commercial, the Telugu superstar revealed that we all face fear in some form or another, and it’s important to tackle it head-on. He said that he strongly believes in the philosophy of Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai and is excited about bringing the philosophy to screen. Further, the superstar said, “I am confident that this adventurous film will resonate strongly with my viewers and inspire them to tackle their fears with courage."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Parasuram’s directorial action drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is planned to screen in theatres on May 12, 2022. Moreover, the actor will also start filming for a film titled SSMB28, directed by Trivikram. He would star opposite Pooja Hegde in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.