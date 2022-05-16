Mahesh Babu Gets Trolled For Promoting Tobacco, Netizens Say 'Bollywood Can’t Afford You, But Pan Masala Can'

There seems to be no end to the controversy regarding Mahesh Babu’s recent ‘Bollywood cannot afford me’ comment. Now, the Telugu star is facing backlash on social media for promoting a tobacco brand wherein netizens are also dragging his Bollywood remark. Mahesh Babu became a part of a pan masala advertisement last year. While the campaign also starred Tiger Shroff, netizens have now unearthed the advertisement to attack Mahesh Babu.

Several social media users took to Twitter questioning the megastar for promoting a tobacco brand. “Bollywood can’t afford Mahesh Babu but pan masala can," one of he tweets read. Another person wrote, “I assume only TFI stars like #MaheshBabu are allowed to sell Pan Masala products, while the rest are abused for doing the same. Nice double standards"

I assume only TFI stars like #MaheshBabu are allowed to sell Pan Masala products, while the rest are abused for doing the same. Nice double standards @Its_CineHub #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #PrithvirajChauhan pic.twitter.com/ymuv2Vw1oi— J.P.S (@TheJ_P_S) May 12, 2022

@urstrulyMahesh bollywood can't afford u but pan masala brand does pic.twitter.com/CI7Lkqij1d— SAMBIT ASH (@SAMBITASH2) May 11, 2022

It's funny how #MaheshBabu said that #Bollywood can't afford him. But a pan masala brand can ( he endorses Pan Bahar and having a Bollywood equivalent in Tiger shroff). Nothing wrong with it. But next time onwards, bring a better arguement to act that Elite. pic.twitter.com/JkDGDBmpUC— Shikhar Sinha (@pairgame) May 15, 2022

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu was asked about his Hindi debut during a recent event to which the actor said that Bollywood cannot afford him. “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier," Mahesh Babu said.

However, later, the actor issued a clarification and mentioned that his statement ‘was blown out of proportion’. “Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places," the statement read.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.