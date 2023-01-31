Mahesh Babu is not only a spectacular actor but a doting father to his son Gautham Krishna and daughter Sitara. The actor is often seen spending time with his kids and bonding with them over exquisite vacations and family outings. Mahesh Babu also never shies away from hyping his children through his social media posts. Following that trajectory, Mahesh Babu recently shared an amazing video of his daughter Sitara flaunting her dancing skills.

On Monday, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle to post a clip of Sitara Ghattamaneni dancing gracefully in a simple pink suit and white kameez to the tune of a popular Telegu song. The talented star kid showcased her dancing finesse with full confidence. Mahesh Babu wrote in the caption, “This mischief in your eyes is what compels me to display your little joys of dancing @sitaraghattamaneni(with red heart emojis)".

The actor’s fans were impressed by Sitara as they swarmed the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “Super dance(with red heart emoji)". Choreographer Aata Sandeep commented, “Dancing like a peacock!" Someone else said, “How beautiful is this(with pink heart emojis)". A fan stated, “This is so cute and she is talented same as you(red heart emoji)". Another one wrote, “OMFG! Look at her. She is growing so fast(pink heart emojis)".

Sitara Ghattamaneni made her debut last year with her father’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Released on May 12, Sitara featured in a song of the film wherein she flaunted her dance moves. Later, Mahesh Babu reacted to her song in an interview and said that he was confident that Sitara would be a great actor someday.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in action-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed and written by Parasuram, the film was about a finance agent being conned by a woman he loves, post which he arrives in India to retrieve the money. SVP also starred Keerthy Suresh. He will be next seen in SSMB 28.

