Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. The actor often shares his reviews whenever he watches a good film. The actor shared a social media post and heaped praise on a small-budget film, Writer Padmabhushan, featuring Suhas on Monday. In his tweet, he also congratulated the entire cast and crew of the film. Mahesh Babu shared a picture of himself with the team of Writer Padmabushan as he reviewed the film by calling it a must-watch film with the family.

“Enjoyed watching Writer Padmabhushan! A heartwarming film, especially the climax! A must-watch for families! Loved Suhas’ performance in the film! Congratulations Sharath Chandra, Anurag Reddy, Prasanth Shanmukha and the entire team on its huge success,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the post here:

Enjoyed watching #WriterPadmabhushan! A heartwarming film, especially the climax! ❤️ A must-watch for families! Loved @ActorSuhas' performance in the film! Congratulations @SharathWhat, @anuragmayreddy, @prasanthshanmuk & the entire team on its huge success 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/yCg2MEKpiY — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 6, 2023

Writer Padmabhushan has been helmed by debutant Shanmukha Prasanth. Suhas is seen in the titular role along with Tina Shilparaj, Rohini and Ashish Vidyarthi in prominent roles. The storyline of the film revolves around Padmabhushan, a 25-year-old aspiring writer based out of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh who sets off on a roller coaster ride full of fun and soft emotions with his middle-class family.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with Trivikram Srinivas’ directorial, which is tentatively named SSMB28. Cirkus actress Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film. It also has Sreeleela in a key role. Touted to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer, the film’s technical crew has Anbu-Arivu on board as the action choreographer. The background music is scored by S Thaman. Recently, the OTT giant Netflix announced that it has bagged its streaming rights post its theatrical release.

The actor-director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters, including Athadu and Khaleja. It is said that the actor is expected to continue shooting for the yet-to-be-titled drama till the February end. It is planned to have an August release.

After SSMB28, Mahesh’s next venture is with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29. The script of the pan-India drama has been penned by the RRR director’s father Vijayendra Prasad.

