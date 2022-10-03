Mahesh Babu Immerses His Mother Indira Devi's Ashes in Haridwar; Pics Go Viral

Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi passed away on September 28, 2022. Her mortal remains were kept at Padmalaya Studios for people to pay homage. The actor immersed her ashes in the river Ganga in Haridwar, on Sunday.

Mahesh Babu was also seen conducting puja in memory of his late mother. Pictures and videos of the Maharshi actor performing the rituals surfaced on social media.

Mahesh Babu recently dedicated a post to his mother Indira Devi. He captioned a black and white photo of his mother with red hearts. The actor had a close relationship with his mother and is devastated by her death.

Mahesh Babu’s sister Manjula Ghattamaneni also paid a tribute to her mother by penning a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Dear Mom, you are my first Guru, my foundation and my heart. Your love has been my protection. You are the biggest influence in my life”. Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar also posted a recent Instagram photo of her mother-in-law. She captioned the post, expressing how much she will be missed. She also stated that she will shower all of her mother-in-law’s love on her son, grandchildren, and others. She concluded, “We love you, mummy…Sending you endless love and light”.

Indira Devi passed away during the wee hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad at the age of 70. She is survived by her children Padmavathi, Manjula, Priyadarshini, and Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu’s elder brother Ramesh Babu also passed away in January this year. Many celebrities from the film industry went to Padmalaya Studios to pay their tributes. Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Aravind, Trivikram, Adivi Sesh, Sukumar, S Thaman and many others were seen paying their respects to the family.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here