1-MIN READ

Mahesh Babu is Making the Most of His Family Time During Lockdown, Namrata Shirodkar Shares Pic

Mahesh Babu’s actress wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of the actor and their two children having fun at home.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is having a great time with family. The actor keeps sharing glimpses of the fun-filled moments spent with his children Gautam and Sitara. Recently, Mahesh Babu’s wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of her husband and their two children having fun at home.

Along with the picture, Namrata narrated how Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara spoiled Gautam’s winning game.

“When the son is trying to win a game and the father n daughter intervene n spoil his game and my Buddha son surrenders with a million dollar smile instead!! Finding each other!! #stayhome#staysafe find ur something to do share some with us .. we would love to hear !! #quarentine," read the caption.



A few days back, the Spyder actor shared an adorable picture of his children. Captioning the candid moment, the star performer wrote, “Quarantined nights !! Has its own perks️️️ Staying home is staying safe! “



In another update, the Maharshi star shared a ‘father & daughter’ exclusive moment with his online family.

“Father & Daughter exclusive! #StuartLittle️ Streaming now! #Lockdown mode Can’t wait to watch part 2 tomorrow Let's all find our little something to do at home... loved ones will pull us all through this,” read the caption.



Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
