Mahesh Babu Is Missing His Vacation Days As He Drops a Selfie With His 'Fam'

Mahesh Babu recently went out on a vacation with his family and shared several pictures on social media. Even though the actor is now back home, looks like he missing his vacation days. On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and dropped a selfie in which he was seen posing with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and children Sitara and Gautam among other family members. “One with the fam’, he wrote in the caption and dropped a heart emoji.

Mahesh Babu was on a vacation spree last month when he visited Italy and New York with his family. Back then, the actor shared several pictures on social media in which he was seen spending time with his loved ones. In one of the videos, Babu recorded his wife Namrata walking on a road as he also made a brief appearance in front of the camera and posed with a thumbs-up.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for a collaboration with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The project which is currently named SSMB 28, is expected to go on floors in August this year. The high-octane drama that would hit the theatres in Summer 2023 has piqued the interest of the fans. Previously, the actor-director duo have given Box Office blockbusters like Athadu(2005) and Khaleja (2010). Touted to be a mass entertainer with a unique tinge, Mahesh Babu will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde. The film will be produced by S Radhakrishna’s production house Haarika & Hassine Creations. S Thoman would be composing the music for the film and PS Vinod has been roped in as a cinematographer.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film also featured Keerthy Suresh and Nadhiya Moidu in prominent roles. The film was released in May this year.

