Mahesh Babu Is Planning To Visit London. The Reason Will Blow Your Mind

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and his family are expected to leave for London for his son Gautam Ghattamaneni’s admission. The actor and his wife Namrata Shriodkar were busy doing school hunting for their son.

As per reports, Mahesh Babu Ghattamaneni and his family have finally shortlisted a school in London. And, the family is expected to leave for the UK after the actor’s birthday on August 9.

Mahesh Babu has recently made an announcement for Siva Karthikeyan’s upcoming film. Along with a teaser of the film, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy to unveil the title of Siva Karthikeyan’s Maaveeran. Best wishes to the entire team.”

Siva Karthikeyan, who was touched by the gesture, penned a thank you note to Mahesh Babu. It read, “This is a great start for the film and for the team.. Thank you so much for your kind gesture, Mahesh Babu. Indeed a very special moment for me.”

This is a great start for the film and to the team.. Thank you so much for your kind gesture @urstrulyMahesh sir.. Indeed a very special moment for me sir 🙏👍❤️#Maaveeran https://t.co/U963faBYRh — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) July 15, 2022

Mahaveerudu is bankrolled by Shanthi Talkies. The film is directed by Madonne Ashwin.

On the work front, Siva Karthikeyan will also be seen in Ayalaan directed by R Ravikumar. Moreover, he will also be a part of a film titled Singa Pathai.

