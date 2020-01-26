Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Mahesh Babu is Tollywood's 'Twitter Star', For Being Most Discussed Telugu Actor on the Platform

It was also revealed that Mahesh Babu's Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru were two of the most tweeted film hashtags of the year in the Telugu entertainment arena.

IANS

Updated:January 26, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mahesh Babu is Tollywood's 'Twitter Star', For Being Most Discussed Telugu Actor on the Platform
Mahesh Babu as Rishi Kumar in a still from the Telugu film Maharshi. (Image: Vyjayanthi Movies)

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been named Tollywood's Twitter Star', and the actor says he is grateful for the constant love and appreciation from his fans.

Mahesh Babu was presented with the Twitter Star award at the second edition of Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020. Tollywood, in this context, refers to the Telugu-language film industry based in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, although it also refers to the Bengali film industry that is based in Kolkata's Tollygunge area.

"It's great to be recognized as the Twitter Star from Tollywood and I would like to thank Zee Telugu for providing me this honour with this award. I am grateful for the constant love and appreciation from my fans on Twitter, and hope to continue to exchange many tweets with them in the future," Mahesh said.

As per Twitter's #ThisHappened 2019 data, Mahesh Babu was the most mentioned personality from the Telugu entertainment industry on the platform. His movies Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru featured in the top five most tweeted about hashtags of the year in the Telugu entertainment category. He was also the only actor from the Telugu film industry to feature on the list of top 10 male entertainment handles in India.

Talking about the collaboration, Cheryl Ann-Couto, Partnerships Manager, Twitter India, said: "Telugu audiences are passionate about cinema and turn to Twitter to discuss the latest developments in the industry. Associating with a prominent partner such as Zee Telugu has allowed us a platform to recognize these personalities who enjoy massive popularity beyond cinema halls."

Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020, held on January 11 in Hyderabad, will broadcast in two parts on Zee Telugu on January 25 and January 26.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram