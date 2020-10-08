Mahesh Babu Joins Sister Priyadarshini's Birthday Party, See Pics

Telugu film industry star Mahesh Babu’s sister Priyadarshini celebrated her 40th birthday on October 7. Fans can’t keep calm looking at the pictures from the birthday celebrations shared online.

Priyadarshini's husband, actor Sudheer Babu shared the images from the birthday celebration on his social media profile. Taking to Instagram, Sudheer wrote, "It's that date... love of my life was born. Happy Birthday Priya (sic)."

The pictures from the family gathering where actor Mahesh Babu, 45 and his wife Namrata Shirodkar made the day extra special for Priyadarshini have received overwhelming response from the fans. With over 1,00,500 likes, fans expressed how the family looked picture perfect and wished Priydarshini a happy birthday. “Wow lovely family,” one fan commented on Sudheer’s post.

The photos also featured veteran actor Krishna, who is also the father of Mahesh Babu and Priyadarshini. Another picture showed Priyadarshini cutting her birthday cake as her family gathered to celebrate the occasion. In another image, the whole family can be seen dining together.

The images were reposted by Tollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar. In a birthday note for Priyadarshini, she wrote "Happy birthday to our youngest rockstar of our family! Our sweetest little bullikaan enters the big league. We love you as much and always! Stay blessed. Welcome to the 40s (sic).”

Actor Mahesh Babu will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s movie. The Baahubali director is known for his epic Telugu movies which also holds the box office records.

Mahesh Babu will also be seen in director Parasuram’s next film. He was last seen in action romance movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie also starred Dear Comrade actress, Rashmika Mandanna. It was his fourth consecutive hit after Maharshi (2019), Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) and SPYder, which came out in 2017.

Meanwhile, Sudheer Babu was last seen in the action film V directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti in which he shared the screen space with Nani.