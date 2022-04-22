Mahesh Babu Likely To Attend Pre-Release Event of Acharya on April 23

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan starrer Telugu film Acharya will be released in theatres on April 29 and the makers are busy in the promotion of the movie. The makers have announced a pre-release event of the film at 6pm on April 23 in Hyderabad. According to reports, Baahubali fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli will grace the event as the chief guest along with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan. Now, there are also speculations that superstar Mahesh Babu will also attend the event in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu attending the event could be a possibility as he is also associated with this Koratala Siva directorial. Mahesh Babu has given voice for the movie as a narrator. According to reports, the film would begin with Mahesh’s voiceover, in which he will introduce the viewers to the world of Dharmasthali. He will provide the background of the film.

According to Koratala Siva, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star was the perfect choice for the job. “ We needed a voice through which the entire story will be established and who better than Mahesh, a voice that has honesty and a unique image among the audience. My heartfelt thanks to him for his gesture,” said Koratala Siva.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also thanked Mahesh Babu in a recent tweet.

Dearest @urstrulyMahesh Delighted to have you introduce ‘Padaghattam’ in your endearing voice in #Acharya Thank you for becoming a part of the film in a very special way!! I am sure fans & audiences will be just as thrilled to hear you as much as @AlwaysRamCharan & I loved it! — Acharya (@KChiruTweets) April 22, 2022

Acharya has been produced by Matinee Entertainment in partnership with Konidela Productions. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde are playing the female leads in the movie.

