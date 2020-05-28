Mahesh Babu Masters Mirrorfie with Sitara, See Pic

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is a doting father. His Instagram bears testimony to it as the account is filled with the pictures of his children Gautam and Sitara. On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to share an image of himself along with his daughter Sitara.

In the snap, Mahesh Babu and Sitara can be seen mastering the art of mirror selfie. The father-daughter duo has all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Captioning the image, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor wrote, “Finding our reflections!! Mastering the mirror selfie with @sitaraghattamaneni (sic),” and added heart emojis.

See the adorable picture:

Earlier, Mahesh Babu had posted a video of himself checking his height with his son Gautam. In the footage, Gautam can be heard telling his father that he is not that tall, and the actor then challenges his son to play the ‘who is taller’ game.

Towards the end of the clip, we saw little Sitara making a guest appearance.

“Height check!! He’s tall. #LockdownShenanigans (sic),” the 44-year-old actor had captioned the image.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The flick was directed by Anil Ravipudi and starred Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The actor also has a project with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli in his kitty. The untitled project will be bankrolled by KL Narayana.

