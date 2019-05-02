Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mahesh Babu Misses Out Puri Jagannath in Thank You Speech, Makes Up for it Later on Social Media

Puri Jagannath is the director of Pokiri, the 2006 Telugu action film that catapulted Mahesh Babu to stardom.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mahesh Babu Misses Out Puri Jagannath in Thank You Speech, Makes Up for it Later on Social Media
Mahesh Babu.
Loading...
Ahead of Maharshi’s release, the film’s makers organised a grand event in Telangana on Wednesday. Thronged by fans, the show had the film’s hero Mahesh Babu thank all the people who have made him who he is today in a heart-warming speech.

From K Raghavendra Rao, Krishna Vamsi, to Gunasekhar, Sreenu Vaitla and Koratala Siva, Mahesh Babu expressed his gratitude towards all the directors who have contributed significantly to his acting career. He, however, forgot to mention filmmaker Puri Jagannath, who directed Pokiri, the 2006 Telugu action film that catapulted him to stardom.

But quick to have realised his mistake, the Tollywood superstar took to Twitter on Wednesday night to make up for it. “Missed mentioning an important person in my speech today. In my 25 films journey, it was #Pokiri that made me a Superstar. Thank you so much @purijagan !!! Thanks for giving me Pokiri A film that will always be remembered,” he tweeted.




Elated at the recognition, Jagannath replied minutes later, “Thank you so much sir . Always love youuuuuuuuuu . Maharshi trailer is rocking.”




Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in important roles. It will release on May 9.



Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram