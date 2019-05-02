English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahesh Babu Misses Out Puri Jagannath in Thank You Speech, Makes Up for it Later on Social Media
Puri Jagannath is the director of Pokiri, the 2006 Telugu action film that catapulted Mahesh Babu to stardom.
Mahesh Babu.
Loading...
Ahead of Maharshi’s release, the film’s makers organised a grand event in Telangana on Wednesday. Thronged by fans, the show had the film’s hero Mahesh Babu thank all the people who have made him who he is today in a heart-warming speech.
From K Raghavendra Rao, Krishna Vamsi, to Gunasekhar, Sreenu Vaitla and Koratala Siva, Mahesh Babu expressed his gratitude towards all the directors who have contributed significantly to his acting career. He, however, forgot to mention filmmaker Puri Jagannath, who directed Pokiri, the 2006 Telugu action film that catapulted him to stardom.
But quick to have realised his mistake, the Tollywood superstar took to Twitter on Wednesday night to make up for it. “Missed mentioning an important person in my speech today. In my 25 films journey, it was #Pokiri that made me a Superstar. Thank you so much @purijagan !!! Thanks for giving me Pokiri A film that will always be remembered,” he tweeted.
Elated at the recognition, Jagannath replied minutes later, “Thank you so much sir . Always love youuuuuuuuuu . Maharshi trailer is rocking.”
Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in important roles. It will release on May 9.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
From K Raghavendra Rao, Krishna Vamsi, to Gunasekhar, Sreenu Vaitla and Koratala Siva, Mahesh Babu expressed his gratitude towards all the directors who have contributed significantly to his acting career. He, however, forgot to mention filmmaker Puri Jagannath, who directed Pokiri, the 2006 Telugu action film that catapulted him to stardom.
But quick to have realised his mistake, the Tollywood superstar took to Twitter on Wednesday night to make up for it. “Missed mentioning an important person in my speech today. In my 25 films journey, it was #Pokiri that made me a Superstar. Thank you so much @purijagan !!! Thanks for giving me Pokiri A film that will always be remembered,” he tweeted.
Missed mentioning an important person in my speech today. In my 25 films journey, it was #Pokiri that made me a Superstar. Thank you so much @purijagan !!! Thanks for giving me Pokiri A film that will always be remembered.— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 1, 2019
Elated at the recognition, Jagannath replied minutes later, “Thank you so much sir . Always love youuuuuuuuuu . Maharshi trailer is rocking.”
Thank you so much sir . Always love youuuuuuuuuu . Maharshi trailer is rocking https://t.co/UpxJnUddsn— PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) May 1, 2019
Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in important roles. It will release on May 9.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's Most Wanted Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Leads A Dangerous Manhunt
- Game of Thrones Episode 4 New Pictures: As Daenerys Sails to King's Landing, Will Jon Accompany Her?
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Alleged Specifications Sheet Leaks
- This is How Much Kim Kardashian's Outrageous Bathroom Sink With No Basin Costs
- BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, Vouchers Available Offline
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results