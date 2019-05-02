Mahesh Babu Misses Out Puri Jagannath in Thank You Speech, Makes Up for it Later on Social Media

Missed mentioning an important person in my speech today. In my 25 films journey, it was #Pokiri that made me a Superstar. Thank you so much @purijagan !!! Thanks for giving me Pokiri A film that will always be remembered. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 1, 2019

Ahead of Maharshi’s release, the film’s makers organised a grand event in Telangana on Wednesday. Thronged by fans, the show had the film’s hero Mahesh Babu thank all the people who have made him who he is today in a heart-warming speech.From K Raghavendra Rao, Krishna Vamsi, to Gunasekhar, Sreenu Vaitla and Koratala Siva, Mahesh Babu expressed his gratitude towards all the directors who have contributed significantly to his acting career. He, however, forgot to mention filmmaker Puri Jagannath, who directed Pokiri, the 2006 Telugu action film that catapulted him to stardom.But quick to have realised his mistake, the Tollywood superstar took to Twitter on Wednesday night to make up for it. “Missed mentioning an important person in my speech today. In my 25 films journey, it was #Pokiri that made me a Superstar. Thank you so much @purijagan !!! Thanks for giving me Pokiri A film that will always be remembered,” he tweeted.Elated at the recognition, Jagannath replied minutes later, “Thank you so much sir . Always love youuuuuuuuuu . Maharshi trailer is rocking.”Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in important roles. It will release on May 9.