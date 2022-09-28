Mahesh Babu's Mother Indira Devi Passes Away Due to Ill Health; Fans Send Condolences

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi, passed away in Hyderabad due to ill health. She breathed her last at 4 am on Wednesday. The actor’s mother had been suffering from age-related health issues for the past few days and was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, according to multiple media reports.

Indira Devi’s mortal remains will be held at Padmalaya Studios from 9 am to 12 pm to pay last respects. Her funeral will take place at Maha Prasthanam later in the day.

“Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam,” read a statement from Mahesh Babu’s family.

Mahesh Babu’s fans have expressed their grief over the demise of the actor’s mother. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, “May #indiramma garu soul rest in peace Stay strong Annnaya @urstrulyMahesh always with you it’s hard to accept the truth thinking about the position of mahesh babu now.” Another one wrote: “It is with great sadness that passing of our #MaheshBabu mother… Indira devi garu… She breathed her last breath today. Our deepest condolences to the ghattamaneni family and wellwishers. #RIPIndiraDeviGaru. Stay strong anna @urstrulyMahesh Anna.”

May #indiramma garu soul rest in peace Stay strong Annnaya @urstrulyMahesh always with you it's hard to accept the truth thinking about the position of mahesh babu now pic.twitter.com/JeCNUDlZpR — lone pair electron ⚛️⚛️ (@maheshWorks18) September 28, 2022

It is with great sadness that passing of our #MaheshBabu mother… Indira devi garu… she breathed her last breath today. Our deepest condolences to the ghattamaneni family and wellwishers. Om shanti #RIPIndiraDeviGaru Stay strong anna @urstrulyMahesh Anna … pic.twitter.com/0HNiw4ZcNi — (@urstrulyKhanna) September 28, 2022

Mahesh Babu was born to yesteryear star Krishna and Indira Devi. He is the fourth of the five children born to the couple. Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu’s elder brother Ramesh Babu breathed his last due to age-related illness. Mahesh Babu is married to Namrata Shirodkar. They are parents to two kids– Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here